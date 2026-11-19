Cher is turning back time.

The 74-year-old musician is signed up to play a major music festival in the summer of 2027 – her first major concert in more than seven years.

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Earlier this week, Glastonbury’s Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts’ Instagram account announced their lineup for this summer’s festival. Cher was the fourth name listed among a star-studded group of some of music’s biggest names.

Harry Styles, Billie Eliish, Lily Allen, Ellie Goulding, Kacey Musgraves, and Teddy Swims are among the notable artists joining Cher at the festival. Per the Instagram account, “many more acts and attractions still to be announced.”

By the time Cher takes the stage, it will have been more than seven and a half years since she last played (March 2020) a full concert. That concert was at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, LA. She performed 15 songs, including hits like “I Got You Babe,” “If I Can Turn Back Time,” and “Believe,” which was sang as the encore.

And though Cher hasn’t performed a full set in nearly a decade, she has played a handful of guest spots a couple of times each year.

The California native has sold more than 100 million records throughout her storied career that also includes numerous number one hits. Cher also has a pair of Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Along with her singing success, Cher’s also an accomplished actress. She starred in more than a dozen movies, including 1987’s Moonstruck, in which he won an Academy Award for Best Actress. Cher was also a mainstay on TV throughout the 1970’s, hosting and starring in several shows, including The Sonny & Cher Show that she co-starred in with her then-husband, Sonny Bono. Prior to that, the couple had released the single, “I Got You Babe,” which sold more than one million copies and rocketed the couple to stardom.

That star is guaranteed to shine bright again at least once more when Cher performs at Glastonbury. The music festival will take place on Worthy Farm from June 23 to June 27, 2027.