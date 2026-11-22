Miley Cyrus is a married woman again!

The former Disney Channel star married Liily drummer Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 21, Page Six reports.

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Miley’s parents, Billy Ray and Tish, were among those in attendance at the big event. The ceremony was officiated by Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne.

The couple was first romantically linked two years after Cyrus called it quits with her first husband, Liam Hemsworth, whom she was married to for less than a year. They were reportedly set up on a blind date through Morando’s bandmate’s sister’s friend.

Although they were spotted together at the Gucci Love Parade in Nov. 2021, sources didn’t confirm that Cyrus and Morando were an item until spring 2022.

The following year, Cyrus and Morando collaborated on Cyrus’ songs “Handstand” and “Violet Chemistry.”

Four years after they were first romantically linked, Morando proposed to Cyrus while on vacation in Japan.

“It was a little dead end, this beautiful Japanese forest-y situation,” Maxx previously shared about the engagement during an interview with Wonderland. “She was taking videos and was turned away. That’s when I got on one knee and tapped her on the shoulder.”

Cyrus admitted she was actually surprised by the engagement, stating during an appearance on Good Morning America, “I am not easy to surprise. I love to control every situation. I had completely surrendered. I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised.”

The couple dropped a wedding teaser with their song “Let’s Get Married,” which appears on Cyrus’ newly released album Bass Persuades.

“Let’s go get married tonight / Let’s get married / I’m having visions of white,” the track’s lyrics read. “Let’s get married / Let’s turn the rest of our lives to a holiday / Anytime, any place, we can run away / Get married tonight / Let’s get married.”

They married less than a year later in a private, intimate ceremony,