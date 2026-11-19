Less than two weeks after announcing that she and Chock Chapple have called it quits after two years of dating, The Golden Bachelorette alum Joan Vassos opens up about the shocking split.

In a video posted to the Bachelor Nation Instagram account, Vassos detailed her breakup with Chapple.

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“We spent the last two years really getting to know each other,” she explained. “And we traveled, we introduced each other to our friends and family, spent lots of time together.”

However, Vassos said she and Chapple started “drifting apart” six months before the split. “Things have been — it’s not that they’ve gone bad. Maybe we were just drifting apart a little bit.”

“We just finally decided that maybe we weren’t each other’s people,” she continued. “And there was no hard feelings.”

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Vassos also said she still wants “everything good” for her ex.

“He’s a really, really good man and a good guy,” she stated. “He just wasn’t my guy.”

Regarding how she’s handled the breakup, Vassos said she’s been getting support from the friends she made on The Golden Bachelor.

“Certainly, Kathy [Swarts] and Susan [Noles] have called me every day and also our friend Nancy [Hulkower] from Golden Bachelor has been so supportive,” she shared. “People who really understand this are the Golden women.”

Vassos announced that she and Chapple parted ways in a Nov. 6 Instagram Stories post. “We have decided to end our engagement,” she shared. “We truly want each other to be happy, and I’m grateful for the chapter we shared.”

Vassos first entered the Bachelor Nation world in 2023, during the first season of The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner. She left the show during week three because of a family emergency.

Despite her departure, Vassos was announced as the lead during the first season of The Golden Bachelorette.