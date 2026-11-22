Leory Boseman, the father of late Marvel star Chadwick Boseman, has passed away after a “brief illness.” He was 82 years old.

According to the Boseman family’s rep, Camille Davis, Leroy died on Nov. 19.

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“A devoted husband to Carolyn Boseman and father to Derrick, Kevin, and the late Chadwick Boseman, Leroy was a source of strength, love, and guidance to his family,” Davis shared in a press release. “His life and values leave an enduring legacy for generations to come.”

The Boseman family also shared in a statement, “To the world, he may be known as the father of Derrick, Kevin and Chadwick Boseman. To us, he was so much more. He was a beloved husband, a father, and a constant presence in our family’s story.

“As we mourn his passing, we reflect with gratitude on the life he lived, the memories we shared, and the legacy he leaves behind,” the statement added. “During this difficult time, we remain united as a family, supporting one another and honoring his memory. We respectfully ask for privacy, compassion, and understanding as our family navigates this tremendous loss.”

The Boseman family also announced they would postpone plans to commemorate what would have been Chadwick’s 50th birthday on Nov. 29 because of Leroy’s passing.

The late actor was born in Anderson, South Carolina. He died on Aug. 28, 2020, following a private four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old at the time.