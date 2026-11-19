The daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Alabama, is speaking out after she saw “violating” public photos of herself.

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the 20-year-old had been filming a commercial with her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, when she was shown photos of herself in a sheer ensemble.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alabama Barker attends the SZA & TDE Official Grammy After-Party at The Vermont Hollywood on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Pāvé Group)

In the photos, the photographers zoomed in on Alabama’s backside, which made her visibly frustrated and uncomfortable.

“Can they delete that? It is everywhere,” she said. “Now I’m freaking out.”

Although Kourtney and the photography team attempted to reassure her that the photos were tasteful and fine, Alabama wasn’t having any of it. She called it a “violating and annoying” moment, even though her stepmother said it was “perfectly fine.”

“I think for Alabama, she’s grown up with her dad being in the spotlight,” Kourtney shared in a confessional. “Now she has some attention just on her, I think there’s negative that comes with that.”

The reality TV star also noted, “I know what it’s like, and I’ve been in that position. So I can help give her perspective on how to deal with it and how to move through it… I love that I have the experience and the wisdom to be able to guide her through these moments.”

Kourtney and Travis were romantically linked in late 2020 and got married in 2022. They have a son, Rocky Thirteen, born in late 2023.

Travis shares Alabama and her brother, Landon Asher, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he married from 2004 to 2008. He is also close with Moakler’s daughter, Atiana, from her relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Atiana is often referred to as the punk rock musician’s daughter.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with ex-partner Scott Disick.