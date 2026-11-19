Toukie Smith, a model and actress best known for her roles in Miami Vice and 227, passed away earlier this month. She was 74 years old.

The actress’ twins, Airyn and Julian, whom she shares with former partner Robert De Niro, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, stating she died in a New York hospital following a “long, courageous battle” with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Born in September 1952, Smith began her modeling career in 1972 after attending the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Smith worked for numerous brands, including Chanel, Versace, and Patrick Kelly. She is also the brother of fashion designer Willi Smith, who passed away in 1987 amid a battle with AIDS.

She left modeling in the early ’80s and appeared in three episodes of Miami Vice from 1987 to 1988. She then starred as Eva Rawley in NBC’s 227 from 1989 to 1990. She also appeared in films, including I Like It Like That, Joe’s Apartment, and The Preacher’s Wife.

Smith and De Niro were in a relationship from 1988 to 1996. Their twins were conceived by in vitro fertilization and delivered by surrogacy.

Smith’s twins further shared that she “shared in a remarkable family legacy that helped shape American fashion and culture” and “her beauty, grace, and unmistakable presence helped pave the way for generations of black models and designers in fashion.”

“Toukie was a force of nature,” the twins also stated. “She left an indelible mark on our hearts and on everyone lucky enough to know her.”