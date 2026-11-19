Dog the Bounty Hunter is a grandpa again!

The famous bounty hunter’s daughter, Bonnie Joanne, announced earlier this week that she secretly welcomed her first child.

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In her most recent Instagram post, Bonnie shared a photo of her newborn’s footprints. “Some secrets are worth keeping, and this one was the best of them all,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “On Saturday, my best adventure began as I welcomed my first child into the world. 🥹🤍 Some blessings are sent from up above and he’s proof of that.”

Bonnie Joanne is one of two children Dog the Bounty Hunter (real name Duane Chapman) shares with his late wife, Beth, who died in 2019 following a battle with throat cancer.

Lyssa Rae, Bonnie Joanne’s sister, shared the exciting news in her Instagram Stories. “Congratulations to my baby sister [Bonnie]. You’re a mommy!! [Beth] would be so proud of you. Love you!” she wrote over Bonnie Joanne’s reposted announcement.

Along with Bonnie Joanne and Lyssa Rae, Dog the Bounty Hunter has 11 other children from six different relationships. Two of them, Zebadiah and Barbara Katy, have passed away.

Bonnie Joanne’s big news comes more than a year after Dog the Bounty Hunter and his current wife, Francis Chapman, experienced an unimaginable loss. The TV personality’s step-grandson, Anthony Zecca, suddenly passed away after he was accidentally shot by his father, Francis’ son Gregory Zecca. He was 13 years old.

“We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony,” Dog and Francis shared in a statement.

Dog and Francis have been married since 2021.