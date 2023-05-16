Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears Against 'Disgusting' Behavior in Fiery Post

Sam Asghari is speaking out against some of the "disgusting" things people have done to his wife, Britney Spears. The fitness trainer, who married Spears in June after five years of dating, shared a rare video to his Instagram Story Sunday condemning the people in Spears' life who capitalized off of her conservatorship, which was dissolved in November 2021.

"The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife's behalf – I will never do that," Asghari said in the video captured by fans and subsequently shared online. "I respect her privacy, that's why I don't talk as much. And I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting."

Spears has also testified about the negative effects of her conservatorship, which was in place for 13 years. In particular, the "Toxic" singer accused her father, Jamie Spears, of abusing his power as conservator. Asghari referenced his wife's complaints in his Instagram video, asking, "How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine?"

Asghari's impassioned video came out a day before TMZ aired its documentary, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, on Fox. "All of a sudden, after 15 years, when she's free after all [that] gaslighting and all those things that went down, now you're gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story?" added Asghari. "No. No. That's also disgusting, so don't do that."

He also made sure to advise fans not to "believe what you read online," saying that "99% of the time those are all clickbaits" designed to generate revenue. Asghari concluded, "And that time is over. Not gonna allow that. And that should stop. It should stop absolutely. The gaslighting and all that s-t gotta stop."