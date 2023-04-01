Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Both Spotted Without Wedding Rings — Here's Why

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were spotted without their wedding rings earlier this week. Asghari's rep, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, said the couple are not having marital problems even though they were recently spotted in separate cities without their bands, according to E! Online. The pair wed in June after five years of dating. Asghari is in Los Angeles while Spears is in Mexico with her manager Cade Hudson because he's filming a new movie, as seen on his Instagram Story. A rep for Asghari confirmed to E! that he took off his ring because he was in the middle of filming the project. "First day filming," Asghari captioned a March 20 photo of himself on set. "But for which project? Stayed tuned."

Meanwhile, Spears has been enjoying the beach. In a video posted to Instagram March 29, the "...Baby One More Time" singer wore a neon green bikini top and leopard print bottoms. In a video posted to Instagram Friday, the singer shared a video of herself dancing with Hudson in the same bikini, reported The Blast. She accessorized her look with a wide-brimmed hat. Spears moved barefoot across the brown floor as the two began dancing in front of the kitchen sink. It appears the pop star dropped only a few emojis in her caption, and she has disabled comments on her Instagram posts since the beginning of the year. Spears and Hudson have been friends for a long time, even during her 13-year conservatorship, which began in February 2007.

In addition, the 41-year-old shared a video of herself getting dressed up for a night out. "We had to cancel dinner last night because of a storm," wrote Spears, sporting a red dress and white knee-high boots, "so I put my puss in BOOTS ON like Antonio Banderas suggested and listened to my favorite album when I was 13 … JANET." It has been over a month since Spear addressed reports that her inner circle worried about her. "It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died," she wrote in a Feb. 9 post. "I mean at some point enough is enough!!!" Spears urged fans not to buy into speculation or rumors after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated over a year ago. She added, "As my hubby says it best: don't believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!"