Britney Spears Reportedly Finishes Scathing Tell-All Memoir

Britney Spears is ready to tell her story in full. The pop princess revealed a while back that she'd be sharing all the gritty details of her life – good and the bad – in a memoir. Now, Page Six reports the "Oops, I Did It Again" singer's book will be flying off the shelves due to the contents. "Britney's book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship," a source told the outlet. "It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari."

And Spears had reputable help. Spears collaborated with ghostwriter Sam Lansky, whose bylines include The Atlantic, New York Magazine, and Time. He's also a novelist who has profiled superstars such as Madonna, Nicki Minaj, and Adele.

Simon & Schuster is distributing the book, and is said to be "thrilled." The projected page-turner is already complete and in the final stages of legal revisions for a planned release, which is later this year ahead of the holidays. The source added: "Britney's book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. It's truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life."

Another publishing source said, "This book is a gift….There are parts of this book that every person—particularly every woman—can relate to and feel less alone. She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art."

Since Spears' conservatorship ended, she's been vocal about what she said she endured over 13 years. Several documentaries about the ordeal have been released via Netflix and Hulu, but Spears hasn't said anything in-depth interview style. She did speak for herself for the first time at a hearing where she pleaded with a judge to end the legal guardianship. During her testimony, Spears revealed she was forbidden from expanding her family, forced to stay on birth control, and unable to marry.