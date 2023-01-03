Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Addresses Claims He's Controlling Her Life, Social Media

Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, is speaking out about some of the more distressing rumors about the singer and their relationship. TMZ reported that Asghari addressed rumors that he's the one in control of Spears' life. Not only did he flat-out deny the allegations, but he also commented on the other rumors floating around about his wife.

On Friday, TMZ spoke with Asghari while he was out and about in Los Angeles. When asked whether he's controlling Spears' lifestyle, he responded by saying "no" and quipped that he doesn't even control what the couple has for dinner. TMZ then asked him what he thought of some of the other rumors out there about Spears, saying that there have been various "conspiracies" out there.

"You know in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on so I understand where they're coming from," Asghari replied. "They're just being protective. If anything, they're being good fans." Spears' husband previously addressed this very topic in early December amid a bevy of rumors about her well-being. He specifically acknowledged the concerns that some fans had about Spears' social media activity and her absence from public events.

"Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story. "She has her voice and is a free woman." He continued to address why he hadn't been sharing posts with his wife featured in them, writing, "I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times... Out of respect for her privacy, I don't post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do." Finally, Asghari addressed the concern about Spears not appearing at public events, saying that they're not exactly "fun" for her.

"For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honor if she joins. For her, those things are not fun. They're [hectic] and full of stress," he wrote. "Specially since she's been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to." Asghari ended his post by urging fans to be respectful of Spears' boundaries, writing, "I've always respected and supported her privacy with everything I've had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same. Sometimes being overprotective can cause more stress and damage."