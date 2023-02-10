Britney Spears Blasts Report About Family, Friends Planning Alleged Intervention

Britney Spears is clapping back at claims that she is near death. TMZ reported Thursday that the "Toxic" singer's family and friends allegedly "planned an intervention" for her, with one source who is allegedly "in regular contact with Britney" claiming she's struggling with her mental health and substance abuse.

That same day, the pop star took to Instagram to shut down the speculation, writing, "It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died ... I mean at some point enough is enough !!!" She continued, "I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well !!! I'm honestly not surprised at all ... Again doing the best I can !!!"

The Grammy winner continued that her conservatorship, which was dissolved after years of being controlled by her estranged father Jamie Spears, "has been over for almost a year," and that she's getting used to doing normal things in life. "No folks, it's not 2007 ... it's 2023 and I'm making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!!" she wrote. "As my hubby says it best: don't believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!"

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, also denied any reports made about his wife's mental health. "An intervention did not occur," Asghari said in a statement to Access Hollywood. "My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."

The Crossroads star previously took to social media last month after deleting her Instagram caused fans to call the Ventura County Sheriff's Office asking police to do a wellness check on the star. Spears wrote on Twitter, "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded." She continued, "The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media."