Britney Spears Blasts Trainer Who Told Her She Needed Her 'Younger Body Back'

Britney Spears is shutting down negative comments about her body. The "Toxic" singer, 41, took to Instagram Tuesday to call out a personal trainer who she says told her she needed to get her "younger body back" after the paparazzi published photos of her that made the songstress unhappy about how she was portrayed.

"I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer," Spears wrote in part, "and the first thing she did to me was literally-and I'm not even lying-pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back." The pop star was shocked at the interaction, asking, "Why the hell did she do that???" and adding, "It made me cry. I obviously didn't hire her so I did it myself!!!"

The "Lucky" singer isn't letting people keep her down, however, and has been exercising on her own in a way that works for her. "I work out for 45 min, 3x a week, that's it!!!" she said. "I hate working out for too long. I'm sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don't look like the pictures that the paps take!!!"

The Grammy winner previously used her platform on Instagram to shut down rumors two months ago that she was struggling with her mental health and that her loved ones were planning an intervention. "It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died," Spears wrote on Instagram in February. "I mean at some point enough is enough!!!"

The artist continued that she would "probably" take a step back from social media "because even though I enjoy doing it, there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well!!!" continuing, "I'm honestly not surprised at all...Again doing the best I can!!!" Spears wrapped up her message by reminding her followers that she's simply trying to get her life back on track following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

"Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year," wrote Spears, whose conservatorship was dissolved officially in November 2021. "No folks, it's not 2007...it's 2023 and I'm making my first homemade lasagna at home!!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room!!!"