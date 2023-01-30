Britney Spears Returns to Instagram With Fiery Message

Britney Spears is back on social media, a week after fans called police to her house for a welfare check after she took down her Instagram account. Sunday evening, Spears announced her return to the platform with a lengthy post in which she assures those looking from the outside that she is doing fine and enjoying her freedom. "Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!!" Spears wrote. "A mere side of any given SUNDAY doesn't show worship placing someones story out there … it's a day of WELCOMING … not a righteous reply !!! It is what it is … nope I'm not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better !!!" The "Toxic" singer suggested that if people "walked in my shoes," they would understand how she is acting. "Nope, I'm not this girl or that girl … I am River Red … and being able to volumize my voice in a world where I lost my rights … for 15 years … gives me an opportunity to succeed !!!" she continued.

"Opportunity to know I matter and maybe if you walked in my shoes, then maybe just maybe you could understand. Still learning this no rules thing … I don't think so limited … I feel younger and in awe … unfortunately I'm boring as hell and drink hot chocolate at night !!! I've waited nearly 15 years to drink alcohol only to realize I hate it !!! It makes me sad and I feel bloated, although food tastes better ..."Stay blessed and driven … SIT DOWN AND STAY HUMBLE … Nahhh, I'd rather show my ass !!! PS yes I took my Instagram down and now it's back up because I can !!!" As mentioned, the "Oops I Did It Again" singer was visited by the police last week after fans called in concerned about her. Taking to Twitter, Spears demonstrated how well she's been doing both before and after her wellness visit. "Yep that's me ... I'm alive and well," she captioned a video of herself in the gym. "But not really convinced on these health juices. I mean there are so many!"

"Yoga and chest call me in. Do it inside, outside, wherever I fancy. This is me at a gym living my best life!"She also explained why she had deleted her Instagram account, writing, "I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy."Honestly, I was doing my best, but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV...yep, it hurt my feelings. "Ready to start a new day [...] To my real fans, God bless you!" Despite Spears' fans' concerns about her, Spears has repeatedly stated that she is doing well, despite years of being kept under conservatorship. "I'm shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house," she wrote. "it really was uncalled for... l adore my fans but for those who did that aren't real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad! "This time I said please get the f— away from me ... Yes ... it's Britney B— !!! I woke up and spoke up for myself ... can you believe it? Honestly, I couldn't either ... so with that said, please again know I'm doing the best I can."