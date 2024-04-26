Kelly Osbourne Said She 'Almost Died' When Brother Jack Osbourne Shot Her in the Leg

Kelly Osbourne is blaming a painful childhood injury on none other than brother Jack Osbourne. The 39-year-old Fashion Police alum revealed she "almost died" after her younger brother, 38, shot her with a pellet gun, she revealed during the April 23 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, which stars the siblings as well as their parents, Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne.

"You shot me...and I almost died," Kelly stated dramatically, as Sharon, 71, jumped in to have her kids clarify that it was just a pellet gun Jack was using at the time. That didn't make the injury not a traumatic one, however, as Kelly protested to her mother, "Mum, it went straight through my leg and out the other side."

Jack agreed that pellet guns can be dangerous, despite the less lethal reputation. "You can still kill someone with a pellet gun," he reminded his family. Asked if the injury hurt at the time by her 75-year-old Black Sabbath rocker dad, Kelly confirmed, "Dad, it felt like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast because it kind of burnt a bit."

The most painful part of the whole incident, however, didn't come from being shot. Kelly revealed that it was actually the treatment for her injury that stings the most in her memory. "It was this tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere England in the '90s," she recalled. "Their X-ray machine wasn't working. So, they got this long Q-tip and wrapped it in gauze and dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure that there was no bits still [inside my leg]."

Jack, who expressed his sympathies for Kelly's injuries throughout her recollection, insisted that the whole pellet gun shooting was not intentional on his part, and Kelly agreed. The two remembered that the whole thing occurred because they were being watched by an uncle while their dad was working on a movie. "My fault as the guy operating the...air rifle," Jack expressed to his sister. "Your fault for running in front of me while I was shooting." Kelly protested that she had nothing to do with being shot, but their dad was quick to intervene, asking them to talk about "something happy" for once on their The Osbournes rewatch podcast.