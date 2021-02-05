Salma Hayek Won't Stop Posting 'Liberating' Bikini Photos

✖

Anyone following Salma Hayek on Instagram knows she has a knack for posting bikini photos. At 54-years-old, the actress hasn't shied away from showing some skin and flaunting her figure on jaw-dropping tropical getaways and relaxing swims in the pool. While the slew of sexy swimwear pics may raise a few eyebrows, Hayek has "no shame" in sharing the images, and she has no plans to stop anytime soon.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hayek got candid about those photos, which have taken over her Instagram feed and led to a flurry of comments from fans. Hayek said the photos have been "liberating" to share, explaining she had to "lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end" of 2020. Hayek said that the photos now filling her profile were all taken during the same tropical vacation, the actress stating, "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it."

The Drunk Parents star joked that since taking the slew of photos weeks ago, she has "started eating again," a decision she quipped she made after her first week of vacation "when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine." As she enjoys some tasteful meals, she has been doling out the photos every few days, Hayek admitting there’s a method behind her posting. The 54-year-old, who noted that she is "not in the same condition today," told ET she "saved my pictures… and I'm spreading the love out like every two weeks." She joked that she's "going to put up another one. I'm almost running out of them but I don't know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!" Hayek also addressed those who may be growing tired of the pictures.

"People are sick of it but I'm going to let them take a break," she said. "They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day. No, they're all from the same location."

The actress' Instagram account boast a whopping 17.3 million Instagram followers, who haven't shied away from sharing their love of those bikini photos. According to Marie Claire, her latest bikini pic, a gallery of images of Hayek in a black swimsuit shared on Jan. 19, got over two million likes, also raking in hundreds of comments from celebrities and fans alike. Hayek's bikini posting extravaganza kicked off in late December when she shared a photo of herself in a magenta bikini. She has since posted numerous others, including photos of her wearing other figure-fitting ensembles.