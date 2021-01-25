Salma Hayek Gives off 'Sunday Vibes' While Lounging in Picture-Perfect Seaside Hammock

✖

When she isn't making waves on the big screen, Salma Hayek is treating herself to a little seaside TLC. The actress gave fans a glimpse into her weekend on Sunday, proving that while she may lead a busy life, she knows a thing or two about relaxing. Taking to Instagram, Hayek gave off some intense "Sunday vibes" with a photo of herself in a red one-piece swimsuit and sunglasses while catching some sun while lounging on an hammock suspended over the gorgeous crystal clear water

The stunning photo drew plenty of comments from fans, with one person writing that Hayek was "looking awesome and beautiful, wonderful and gorgeous," a sentiment echoed by many others. In the comments section, Hayek was dubbed "The Rose in the Sea" and a "beautiful goddess" by fans swept head-over-heels by the enviable post. One person quipped, "Salma darling I'm trying to do some work this morning and you drop this gem," adding that the actress' weekend of relaxation was "not fair." Another person said Hayek looks "beautiful in red," with somebody else adding, "to say she is in her 50s.the most beautiful woman in Hollywood."

It was just four months ago that Hayek rang in her 54th birthday. The Frida actress celebrated her big day with an extended vacation in Greece, marking her birthday with yet another stunning social media post. Sharing two photos of herself in an eye-catching yellow outfit, Hayek at the time wrote that she was "very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years," also thanking fans "for all the birthday wishes."

Turning another year older clearly didn't faze her, as Hayek previously opened up about choosing to embrace getting older, something she credits to her mother. Speaking with InStyle, the actress said, "My mother always demonstrated the importance of aging gracefully. I never saw her or my grandmother being afraid of getting old. And so I don't have that fear."

Hayek also credited work for keeping her energetic. The actress is next set to appear in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. The action comedy began filming in Europe back in March of 2019, though its summer 2020 release date was pushed back to August 20, 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the movie, Hayek portrays Sonia Kincaid, with Samuel L. Jackson starring as her character’s husband. A sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard, the film also stars Ryan Reynolds and Antonio Banderas.