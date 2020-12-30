Salma Hayek Bids 2020 Farewell With Bright Magenta Bikini

✖

Salma Hayek is saying goodbye to 2020 in style. The 54-year old actress went to Instagram on Tuesday to post a couple of photos of her in a bright magenta bikini while on an island. And in the post, Hayek wrote that she is "grateful" for her health and being able to enjoy the island life.

"Last days of 2020," Hayek wrote. "Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature." The post has received over 1.1 million likes, and followers flooded the comments section with most of them praising her appearance. 2020 was a busy year for Hayek as she starred in two films, Like a Boss and The Roads Not Taken. Hayek starred alongside Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in Like A Boss while appearing in The Roads Not Taken with Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning and Laura Linney.

In a recent interview with Film-News.co, Hayek talked about working with Bardem in The Roads Not Taken. "It wasn't easy because we had to yell and scream at each other," Hayek said who is good friends with Bardem. "I remember the first time I came to the set - me and Javier went to have lunch and called Penelope (Cruz), laughing and making faces. She watched it and then said, 'You won't succeed guys.'"

Hayek continues to wow her fans with her appearance. But for all the love she has received over the years, she does receive some backlash for multiple reasons, which include her being married to French billionaire and Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault. In an interview with Town & Country last year, Hayek talked about how some people are surprised that she married Pinault.

"A lot of people are very shocked that I married who I married. And some people are even intimidated now by me," she said. "But it's another way of showing racism. They can’t believe this Mexican ended up in the life that she has, and they’re uncomfortable around me." 2021 will be another busy year for Hayek as she will appear in two films. She will play Ajak in the Marvel film Eternals in November and will reprise her role as Sonia Kincaid in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the sequel to the 2017 movie The Hitman's Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.