Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at His Old ‘Frankenstein’ Movie in New Commercial

Ryan Reynolds has made a career out of his sense of humor, and his old work is the target of his latest commercial. Reynolds, who owns a stake in Mint Mobile, appeared in the company’s latest ad campaign, promoting their “buy 3 months, get 3 months free” contract, joking that he knows a thing or two about “scary bad contracts.” The contract that Reynolds points to is his involvement in a 2000 film called Boltneck, which is a modern take on Frankenstein.

Boltneck starred Matthew Lawrence as Frank Stein, a student who receives a serial killer’s brain after he suffers from a freak accident falling Into a swimming pool without any water. Reynolds played a supporting role, and in the clips sprinkled into the Mint commercial, it wasn’t exactly high art.

Reynolds recently announced his plans to step back from acting, and fans have been wondering how the Red Notice star plans to spend that extra time. The father of three is looking forward to spending more time with his daughters, whom he shares with fellow star Blake Lively. Reynolds doesn’t plan to make another movie until late next year.

During the Red Notice premiere, Reynolds told PEOPLE he didn’t want to miss seeing James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, grow up. “We all want to be together during this time. Our kids are still quite young and I don’t want to miss it,” the Free Guy star said. He made a similar comment to Access Hollywood Wednesday, noting that their three daughters are “growing up faster than time and space would have suggested, so I want to be there… I want to spend time with them.”

Reynolds isn’t planning to completely walk away. He said he might go back to filming a project by the end of summer 2022. In addition, it really won’t feel like he’s taking a break for his fans. Red Notice, which co-stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, hit Netflix on Nov. 12. He also recently filmed Spirited, a musical take on a Charles Dickens story directed by Sean Anders and John Morris. The movie, which also stars Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell, does not have a release date yet.