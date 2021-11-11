Hilarious Ryan Reynolds Comedy Crashes the Netflix Top 10 Ahead of the Holidays

A hilarious Ryan Reynolds comedy recently crashed the Netflix Top 10 ahead of the holidays, and fans of the actor will be excited that it’s available to stream. Just Friends, a 2005 Christmas rom-com starring Reynolds and Anna Faris, is currently available on Netflix, and it’s definitely one to queue up. While it seems to have been knocked down since, the movie was one of Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies earlier this week.

Just Friends, which also features Amy Smart and Chris Klein, follows music producer Chris Brander (Reynolds) as he is forced to return home for the holidays with an up-and-coming pop star (Faris) who is egotistical and madly in love with him. Chris, however, is still in love with his old high school best friend (Smart), and winning her heart proves to be a bigger challenge than he could have anticipated. The movie also stars Christopher Marquette, Julie Hagerty, and Stephen Root. Just Friends has become somewhat of a cult film, or maybe a “late bloomer” movie, as it was initially received with mixed reviews by critics, but has become a popular film with viewers in the years since its release.

Reynolds has gone on to become an A-list star, appearing in successful movies like The Proposal and Safe House, as well as portraying Deadpool in the Marvel character’s movie franchise. Just this year, he has three major films: Free Guy, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and the upcoming Netflix film Red Notice. In a special behind-the-scenes feature on Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Reynold’s shared that he did not initially “see a sequel coming” for the original 2017 film. He later praised the new movie for its “wild elements” that evolved from its predecessor.

“Did I see a sequel coming for The Hitman’s Bodyguard? I didn’t because that movie was a bit of a Hail Mary when we were making it,” Reynolds said in the featurette Gone Soft: The New Michael Bryce. “It just felt like the right time for an action-comedy like that.” Going on to speak about The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Reynolds added: “Sometimes a sequel will just sort of exploit all the great things about the first movie and then reiterate them again, but this movie doesn’t do that. It, sort of, hijacks the tone and the sentiment in a great way, which gives life to so many more new and wild elements.” Just Friends is now streaming on Netflix, and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, as well as a digital download.