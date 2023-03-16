'Roseanne' Favorite Makes Big Career Move

Roseanne actress Sandra Bernhard just made a major career move. The actress, known for her recurring role as Nancy Bartlett on the hit sitcom, has signed with The Rosenzweig Group for management, Deadline confirmed in a March 13 report. In a statement, the talent management and production company said, "we are extremely excited to announce the iconic Sandra Bernhard is joining the TRG family. We are so honored to represent such a legend in the industry. Welcome Sandra!" For her part, Bernhard added that she is "so excited to be a part of your amazing company thank you!"

Founded by Marni Rosenzweig in 2018, The Rosenzweig Group is a management and production company. The company is next set to produce the feature Time Alone, starring Clayton Cardenas and Taraji P. Henson, which it will produce alongside Escape Artists and Oakhurst Entertainment, per a previous Deadline report. The company works with actors including Tony Award-winner Tonya Pinkins, actress Adeola Role, and actors Or Ben-Melech, Faith Omole and Aaron Poole, all of whom have signed with the group within the past year.

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Bernhard is perhaps best remembered for her recurring role as Nancy Bartlett on Roseanne, the Matt Williams and Roseanne Barr-created television sitcom that aired on ABC from October 18, 1988, to May 20, 1997. Bernhard's character was the girlfriend of Arnie Thomas, the onetime husband of Roseanne Barr. She first appeared on the series in 1991 and continued to make appearances throughout the remainder of the show. Bernhard reprised the role in ABCs 2018 reboot, which was later cancelled and revived as The Conners.

Bernhard most recently appeared in a string of Ryan Murphy's FX series. She appeared as a guest on Seasons 1 and 2 of Pose, starring as caring Nurse Judy Kubrak, who works with HIV/AIDS patients. She reprised the role, this time as a series regular, in Season 3. She also starred as Fran in the most recent season of American Horror Story. Titled American Horror Story: New York City, the season, which aired last fall, also starred Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Isaac Powell, Denis O'Hare ,and Patti LuPone.

Bernhard is currently in her seventh year hosting her weekly radio show Sandyland on SiriusXM's Radio Andy channel 102, for which she won a broadcasting Gracie Award. Her other credits include Broad City, 2 Broke Girls, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Switched at Birth, and Sweetbitter, among many others.