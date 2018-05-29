‘Roseanne’ Star Sandra Bernhard Throws Shade at Roseanne Barr After Reboot Cancellation

Roseanne star Sandra Bernhard is clear on who’s to blame for the hit comedy’s abrupt cancellation Tuesday — and it’s Roseanne Barr.

The actress threw a not-so-subtle dig at the series’ star in a tweet Tuesday when responding to a fan’s sad message about ABC canceling the series following Barr’s offensive comments about President Barack Obama’s former adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“So sad we won’t see you and the rest of the great cast of Roseanne now,” a Twitter user said to Bernhard, who played Nancy in the original Roseanne, as well as in one episode of the revival series.

well, there’s only one person to blame. https://t.co/q0nq72089h — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) May 29, 2018

“Well, there’s only one person to blame,” Bernhard replied.

Barr found herself in a storm of backlash Tuesday morning following a racist tweet she sent out talking about Jarrett.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=[Valerie Jarrett],” Barr’s tweet read. The message resulted in an avalanche of criticism toward the comedian, as well as forced ABC to act quickly in reprimanding their No. 1 comedy series in the key 18-49 demographic.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” read ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey’s brief statement to press.

Disney CEO Bob Iger echoed Dungey’s statement on Twitter, adding, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

Jarrett worked with the Obama administration as the Director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs from 2009 to 2017. She was born in Shiraz, Iran, where her father worked at a children’s hospital.

After several hours, Barr apologized to Jarrett and others, before announcing she would be leaving Twitter. She has remained silent since news of the show’s cancellation broke and was also dropped by ICM Partners.

Ahead of an appearance on an MSNBC town hall about racism in every day life, Jarrett spoke out about Barr’s comments and the resulting backlash.

“This should be a teaching moment,” Jarrett told the crowd in attendance. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense. The person who’s walking down the street minding their own business and they see somebody cling to their purse, or want to cross the street, or every black parent I know who has a boy who has to sit down and have a conversation, ‘the talk’ as we call it, and as you say, those ordinary examples of racism that happen every single day.”

She added, “I think that’s why I’m so glad to be here this evening talking with all of you.”