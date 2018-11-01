‘Roseanne’ Actress Sandra Bernhard Joins ‘American Horror Story’ as Satanic Priest

A Roseanne alum made a special appearance in the last place we’d ever thought we would find her: A role as a Satanic priestess on American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Sandra Bernhard, who played Nancy in the original run of the popular sitcom and made an appearance on the revival series earlier this year, took on the role during the eighth episode of the FX anthology series.

The episode, which followed the aftermath of Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson) and the Coven witches murdering all of Michael Langdon’s (Cody Fern) allies, found the young Antichrist lost and trying to find a way to enact his destiny to bring in the end of days, now that he was all alone.

After spending days alone in the woods hoping for a message from his father, Michael stumbles upon a Satanic church who consider him their savior. The at-times problematically hilarious Satanic priestess shocks her congregation with messages of doom, and also encourages them to bring negativity into the world.

She admits that she once robbed a nursing home and gave her winnings to the NRA as her contribution to evil. After Michael reveals himself as the Antichrist, the Priestess finds herself enamored with the young man, offering a relatable moment during the dark episode when she asks if she can touch his hair.

Fans of American Horror Story were delighted to see the Nancy from Roseanne on the show, bringing comedy to some of the season’s darkest scenes.

“Tonight’s [AHS Apocalypse] omg. I love how they use Nancy from Roseanne! And she’s A F—ING machine omfg,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Ryan Murphy if there ever comes a day where you stop renewing seasons…well…just don’t!”

Bernhard reprised her role as Nancy for one episode of the now infamous Roseanne revival, which saw the character return for a quick game of poke with Roseanne (Barr), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Bev (Estelle Parsons), Crystal Anderson-Conner (Natalie West) and Harris (Emma Kenney).

During the appearance Nancy reveals she is in a relationship with a woman, but it works well since they are “both tops” in the bedroom.

Since then, Bernhard has joined Murphy’s repertoire of actors, appearing on American Horror Story, as well as recurring on the first season of his other series Pose. Bernhard has already signed on as a series regular for the upcoming second season of the groundbreaking FX series.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX