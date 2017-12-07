Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard Returning to ‘Roseanne’ Revival

More Roseanne veterans have signed on to return for the long-awaited revival.

TVLine reports that Estelle Parsons is returning as Roseanne and Jackie’s late-in-life-lesbian mom, and Sandra Bernhard is also headed back as Roseanne and Jackie’s lesbian pal Nancy Bartlett.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 90-year-old Parsons is set to appear in two of the revival’s nine episodes, while Bernhard will show up in just one, sources tell TVLine.

These two new casting announcement come a few weeks after Roseanne Barr announced via Twitter that The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki would be returning to his roots on the ABC sitcom as well.

Galecki, who played David Healy on the long-running series, is officially signed on for the project after Sara Gilbert, who played his onscreen wife Darlene, said in September that his return was a very real possibility.

“We’re in very productive, amazing talks and we’re hopeful that it will work out,” Gilbert told ET.

Although ABC initially commissioned eight new episodes of the ’90s classic, the network recently ordered one additional episode, bringing the total to nine. A premiere date is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

It seems that Barr couldn’t be happier with the slew of returning crew to the series. For the 65-year-old actress, a reboot after nine seasons on air is a “dream come true.”

“This 10th season of ‘Roseanne’ is just a dream come true for an old lady comic who fought so hard 2 honor working class ppl in America,” Barr wrote last month.