Rose McGowan is mourning the death of her fellow Charmed star Shannen Doherty after the actress' death over the weekend following a long battle with cancer. McGowan, 50, and Doherty, 53, both played Halliwell siblings on Charmed and although they did not co-star on the show, McGowan shared the depth of the friendship they had formed later in life in a tribute to Doherty on Instagram.

"Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion," she wrote. "I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live."

McGowan continued, "Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen's great love for directing, for acting, Holly [Marie Combs], her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary. Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way."

Doherty and McGowan first met when the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was let go ahead of Charmed's fourth season amid an alleged feud with co-star Alyssa Milano, 51. Milano has denied she was the one who got Doherty fired, and McGowan joined the show as the Halliwell sister's half-sister.

"We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect," McGowan wrote in conclusion. "A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister."

(Photo: Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan in 2004. - Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

Later, replying to Jawbreaker co-star Julie Benz calling Doherty's death "heartbreaking" on Instagram, McGowan replied, "I can't stop crying. A world without Shannen Doherty is inconceivable."

Doherty died on Saturday, July 13, following a long-fought battle with cancer, her publicist announced the next day. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement Sunday. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

After Doherty's passing, Milano released a statement to Entertainment Weekly expressing her condolences. "It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of," said Milano. "She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."