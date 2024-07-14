Shannen Doherty Dies at 53, Sparking Tributes From Fans

Actress Shannen Doherty, star of hit shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, has died at the age of 53, and fans are taking to social media to express their shock and sorrow. Doherty's death comes after the actress suffered a long battle with cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, with the cancer eventually going into remission.

In early 2020, however, Doherty revealed that the cancer had returned. "It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4," she said during an ABC News interview. "So my cancer came back and that's why I'm here." Doherty went on to say, "I don't think that I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do." She then spoke about sharing the news with her loved ones, saying, "I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how I'm going to tell my mom, my husband."

Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Doherty got her start in Hollywood as a young supporting actress in TV Shows like Father Murphy and The Phoenix. She later went on to appear as Jenny Wilder in Little House on the Prairie, as well as multiple Little House on the Prairie made-for-TV films. Aside from her accomplished TV career, Doherty was also known for roles in films like Mallrats and Heathers. However, there is no denying that Doherty became most well-known for her ionic roles as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Prue Halliwell in Charmed. Scroll down to read memorials from fans mourning the beloved actress.