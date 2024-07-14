Shannen Doherty Dies at 53, Sparking Tributes From Fans
Shannen Doherty passed away after battling cancer for many years.
Actress Shannen Doherty, star of hit shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, has died at the age of 53, and fans are taking to social media to express their shock and sorrow. Doherty's death comes after the actress suffered a long battle with cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, with the cancer eventually going into remission.
In early 2020, however, Doherty revealed that the cancer had returned. "It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4," she said during an ABC News interview. "So my cancer came back and that's why I'm here." Doherty went on to say, "I don't think that I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do." She then spoke about sharing the news with her loved ones, saying, "I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how I'm going to tell my mom, my husband."
Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Doherty got her start in Hollywood as a young supporting actress in TV Shows like Father Murphy and The Phoenix. She later went on to appear as Jenny Wilder in Little House on the Prairie, as well as multiple Little House on the Prairie made-for-TV films. Aside from her accomplished TV career, Doherty was also known for roles in films like Mallrats and Heathers. However, there is no denying that Doherty became most well-known for her ionic roles as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Prue Halliwell in Charmed. Scroll down to read memorials from fans mourning the beloved actress.
'Charmed' Fans React
"thank you shannen doherty for having played one of my favorite characters of all time," a Charmed fan wrote. "you and prue halliwell will always be remembered." ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum wrote, "This one hurts. Still the best Halliwell sister. Rest in peace."
Doherty's Passing Comes 5 Years After '90210' Co-Star Luke Perry
"I hope Dylan and Brenda are enjoying a post-surf milkshake at the Peach Pit in the sky," one fan wrote. "RIP Shannen Doherty."
Her 'Heathers' Role Remembered
A Heather fan wrote, "will always remember Shannen Doherty specifically for her work on Heathers. loved her performance, rip." ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson added, "I have seen her truly wonderful performance in Heathers more times than I can count. RIP."
Dave Coulier Reacts to Shanne Doherty's Death
Full House actor Dave Coulier was among those online reacting to the actress' death. He wrote: "RIP Shannen Doherty. I met her during the Full House days. She was lovely and had a beautiful smile. Today, I'll also think about the women in my life who all succumbed to cancer – my mom, my sister, Sharon and my niece, Shannon, who all were so strong and so beautiful."
Why Shannen Doherty Joined 'BH90210'
In 2019, Doherty joined BH90210, the FOX series that saw the stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 playing fictional versions of themselves. The project came after she had been given her updated cancer prognosis, as well as after the death of former 90210 co-star Luke Perry. Speaking to ABC News about that moment in time, Doherty said, "It was so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was seemingly healthy to go first."
Doherty added, "It was really shocking and the least I could do to honor him was do that show. I still haven't done enough in my opinion."
Doherty went on to say, "It's a hard one because I thought when I finally do come out I would have worked and worked 16 hours a day and people can look at that and say, 'Oh my God, she can work and other people with stage 4 can work. Our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do."
Trending Now:
-
1Shannen Doherty, '90210' and 'Charmed' Star, Dead at 53
-
2New Details on Country Singer and Family Murdered in Bloody 'Ambush'
-
3Kate Middleton Makes Rare Wimbledon Appearance Amid Cancer Treatment
-
4CBS Unveils 'NCIS: Origins' Premiere Date
-
5Adult Film Star Emily Willis Gets Positive Health Update After Coma