Brian Austin Green Reacts to Shannen Doherty's Passing

Sad day for Beverly Hills 90210 stars. Shannen Doherty, who starred in the popular coming-of-age drama series as Brenda Walsh, died at the age of 53 after a battle with breast cancer. Doherty's longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the news, as reported by TV Line: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace." Doherty was in the middle of a contentious divorce at the time of her passing. Recently, she requested spousal support, noting her income was stifled after her cancer returned after it had been in remission. She also noted that residual checks from Charmed would be ceased as they left streaming services. She leaves behind her beloved mother.

Brian Austin Green, who starred alongside the actress, paid tribute via his Instagram Story. "Shan. My sister...You loved me through everything," he wrote. "You were a big part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you."

Fox, the network that aired 90210, released a statement on the actress' passing "All of us at FOX mourn the loss of our friend Shannen Doherty and grieve alongside her family, friends and fans. We are grateful for Shannen's undeniable talent and light, especially through her unforgettable, groundbreaking role in Beverly Hills, 90210, the iconic series that cemented her place among television royalty and helped define the bold, provocative identity FOX became known for. While Shannen was far too young to leave us, over her decades-long career, she built a legacy that will be remembered and celebrated forever."