Shannen Doherty Responds After Alyssa Milano Denies Getting Her Fired From 'Charmed'

Shannen Doherty had an emotional response to former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano denying she was the cause of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's firing from their show. Doherty, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, spoke about her 2001 exit from the WB series Sunday at MegaCon Orlando, calling out the "hurtful" things that have been said just two days after Milano denied allegations she had issued an ultimatum that resulted in her co-star's firing.

"A lot of things have been said, and a lot of them very hurtful," Doherty said while on a panel with fellow Charmed alum Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan. It was Combs who first alleged on the Dec. 18 episode of Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast that the Who's the Boss? alum had given the producers a choice between keeping her or Doherty and that it ultimately led to the Heathers actress leaving the show after three seasons. "Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast – my podcast, let's be clear. In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama," Doherty continued Sunday, as captured on video by attendees. "We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter. But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible."

Doherty began to cry as she added, "At this point in my life, with my health diagnosis – sorry if I start crying – with fighting a horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me. We told it together. We told our truths, and we are standing by our truths." The actress assured fans, "There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told ... There is no lateness to set, there is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I was still living in them."

The Mallrats star continued that "what somebody else may call drama, is an actual trauma for me that I have lived with for an extremely long time," getting teary again as she concluded, "And it is only through my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about so that I can actually heal from a livelihood that was taken away from me. A livelihood that was taken away from my family because somebody else wanted to be Number 1 on the call sheet. That is the truth."

Milano had previously denied having any role in Doherty's firing at a Who's the Boss? panel at MegaCon Orlando Friday, saying she was "sad" that Charmed had "been tarnished by a toxicity" that continues to this day. The actress continued that she had "taken accountability for and apologized for whatever part I played in the situation" and had experienced "trauma" while filming the show.

Later on Instagram, Milano pinned the decision to let Doherty go on late TV producer Aaron Spelling and the studio, claiming that there was a professional mediator who had been assigned to recommend what to do about the situation. "I did not have the power to get anyone fired," Milano wrote, adding, "Once Shannen left, we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful."