Rose McGowan Opens up About Alleged Harvey Weinstein Assault: ‘My Life Got Hijacked’

Rose McGowan sat down with the hosts of The View Tuesday morning to discuss the alleged Harvey Weinstein assault in 1997, stating that “my life got hijacked.”

While promoting her new memoir Brave, Rose McGowan appeared on the Tuesday morning broadcast of the ABC talk show The View, where she opened up about alleged Harvey Weinstein rape that occurred at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.

“Women, and anybody who’s attacked, you just leave your body and everything happens so fast and so slow, because this wasn’t the plan. I had turned to an MTV camera crew before going in, they were following me, and I did say ‘I think my life is finally getting easier.’ And for years it haunted me,” McGowan said.

McGowan writes in Brave that she had an appointment with Weinstein on the day of her assault, arriving at the designated hotel to learn her breakfast meeting had been moved to his hotel suite.

Once she got to the suite, she claims that Weinstein tore off her clothing, made her sit on the edge of the Jacuzzi in his suite and proceeded to perform oral sex on the actress while masturbating himself to completion.

“He denies Rose McGowan‘s allegations of nonconsensual sexual contact, and it is erroneous and irresponsible to conflate claims of inappropriate behavior and consensual sexual contact later regretted with an untrue claim of rape,” said Weinstein’s representative in a statement.

McGowan eventually reached a $100,000 settlement with the disgraced movie mogul in order for her to remain quiet about the incident, though she was among the first round of women to come forward to accuse the Hollywood heavyweight of sexual assault and she has become a driving force of the #MeToo movement.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday, the 44-year-old actress said that she believes there are far more Weinstein victims than those that have come forward. “I would probably estimate there’s got to be over a thousand [victims], maybe 2,000 because this is a lifelong career of rape for this man,” she said.

In an effort to fund her ongoing legal battle against Weinstein, McGowan is selling her home in Hollywood Hills, stating that the money she makes from her house will go towards “legal bills fighting off the monsters.”