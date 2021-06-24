Rose McGowan's Fox News Appearance in Support of Britney Spears Goes Viral

✖

Rose McGowan is going viral following her Wednesday Fox News appearance in support of Britney Spears. McGowan appeared on the program just hours after Spears, for the first time in years, spoke out on her conservatorship, which was put in place in 2008. Attending the hearing virtually by phone and speaking for more than 20 minutes, the musician said it is her "wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested" before she went on to reveal the many instances of abuse and manipulation she has endured, telling the judge that "this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."

Speaking about the emotional testimony with Tucker Carlson later that same day, McGowan praised Spears for what she called a "cultural reset." She noted that Spears' father, Jamie Spears, "put her under a conservatorship at age 25" and criticized Hollywood and the media for its coverage of that period of the singer's life. McGowan said "many in the media laughed and scorned her when she shaved her head" and noted, "I lived in Hollywood during that time, and I've made it my life's mission to tell all of you out there what so many of you know deep down: that fame and Hollywood and the media machine are rotten to the core. They do hurt and they do damage."

"What happened today is literally a cultural landmark moment. It is a cultural reset," McGowan continued, adding that Spears "got to speak for the first time, I believe, in her life, honestly and openly. What has been done to her is horrific. I know it seems like why should we care about a rich pop princess? But I think it's deeper than that.”

McGowan said she believes Spears is "ready to blow the lid," and said she can understand the anger and frustration Spears spoke of in her testimony, as she "was the first to go on the record about Harvey Weinstein and that kind of sickness, the people that are truly putting your entertainment in your head." She concluded by saying, "and while we've all been entertained by Britney Spears, she's been being tortured.”

McGowan's Fox News appearance quickly captured attention, and the YouTube video of the discussion has already been viewed more than 685,000 times in the 12 hours since it was uploaded. The video has also been widely shared on other social media platforms, including Twitter, where it has gained plenty of buzz. McGowan is one of just of many celebrities to share their support for Spears following the Wednesday hearing.