Ron Jeremy: Twitter Weighs in on Adult Film Star Being Charged With Rape

On Tuesday, adult film star Ron Jeremy was officially charged with sexually assaulting four women in West Hollywood since 2014. According to a news release issued by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, Jeremy, who is being tried under his legal name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was charged with three counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. Jeremy is expected to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon regarding these charges. In light of this news, many users on Twitter have weighed in on this matter with their own thoughts about the situation.

Jeremy has been accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May of 2014. He has also been accused of sexually assaulting two women, a 33-year-old and a 46-year-old, on different dates at a West Hollywood bar in 2017. Additionally, Jeremy has been accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July of 2019. If convicted, the adult film star could face up to 90 years in prison. As of right now, Jeremy has not spoken out regarding these allegations. However, in 2017, after Rolling Stone published an investigation into other accusations against Jeremy, the adult film star issued a statement in which he said that has "never and would never rape anyone. ...I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this." At the time, he added, "I have been heartbroken over these allegations. Not because it affects me or my business, I can take that, but because they are lies and there are actual women and men out there Who have been victims of serious sexual assault, and so on, that are trying to get their voices heard."

Individuals have flocked to Twitter in order to weigh in on these charges against Jeremy. Naturally, quite a few users had a ton to say about the matter.