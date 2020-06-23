Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Raping 3 Women, Sexually Assaulting Another From 2014 to 2019

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with sexually assaulting four women in West Hollywood since 2014, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jeremy, legal name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was charged with three counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Jeremy is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014, as well as sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, on different dates at a West Hollywood bar in 2007. He is also accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

Jeremy is scheduled to make first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to 90 years in prison. Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $6.6 million.

