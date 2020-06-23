Ron Jeremy could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted on sexual assault charges leveled against him Tuesday by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. The iconic adult film star, who is being tried by his legal name of Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, has been charged with three counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery stemming from alleged incidents between 2007 and 2019. If convicted, the 67-year-old could face 90 years to life in state prison.

Jeremy is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, where prosecutors have asked for bail be set at $6.6 million. The adult film actor is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014 and sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, on different dates at a West Hollywood bar in 2007. He is also accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at that same West Hollywood bar in July 2019. The district attorney's office also stated in a news release that it declined to charge a 2016 case against Jeremy due to insufficient evidence.

Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct dozens of times over the last few years, much of which emerged amid the Me Too movement. In 2018, the Los Angeles district attorney's office reviewed a sexual assault case against Jeremy in which he was accused of groping incident someone in the bathroom of West Hollywood’s Rainbow Bar and Grill, TMZ reported at the time. He was not charged at the time.

In 2017, Rolling Stone published an investigation of Jeremy's reputation as an abuser in the adult film industry, collecting the stories of more than a dozen women who spoke on and off the record about their experiences with Jeremy, which ranged from moments of indecent exposure to nonconsensual digital penetration and rape. Former performer Jennifer Steele accused Jeremy of raping her twice in December 1997,, once at a photo shoot and once at his apartment. She told Rolling Stone of Jeremy, "He doesn’t hear no. He just kinda keeps going and pretends like you didn’t say anything."

Jeremy denied all the accusations at the time, telling the magazine all the stories the women had about him were "pure lies or buyers remorse." He added, "I have never and would never rape anyone. ... I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this."

Adult performer Ginger Lynn also accused him in 2003 of raping her December 1983 while they were on location shooting a movie, writing in a 2017 blog post of coming forward with her story, "No one seemed to care. Nothing happened." Jeremy, meanwhile, denied raping Lynn in an interview with AVN: “I went up to the room with her to take a shower and then we messed around. No goodbye, no get lost…. We were very good friends, how can you rape a friend?”