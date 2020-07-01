Ron Jeremy Mug Shot Released After He's Officially Charged With Rape

Ron Jeremy's mug shot has been released after the adult film star was arrested last week on charges of sexually assaulting four women in West Hollywood since 2014. TMZ obtained the mugshot of Ronald Jeremy Hyatt from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Tuesday, seven days after prosecutors announced that he had been taken into custody.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Jeremy was facing three counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery last week. If convicted, he could face 90 years to life in prison. The 67-year-old adult film star is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014, as well as sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, on different dates at a West Hollywood bar in 2007. He is also accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019. The district attorney's office also declined a case against Jeremy due to insufficient evidence from an incident in 2016. During his first court appearance on June 27, Jeremy pleaded not guilty to the charges against him as he wore a face mask and stood behind a glass barrier in court. He is being held on $6.6 million bail.

This is far from the first time Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault, but the first time he has faced serious charges. In 2017, Rolling Stone published an investigation into the adult film actor after interviewing more than a dozen women, many of whom shared allegations of rape, indecent exposure and nonconsensual digital penetration. One former performer, Jennifer Steele, said Jeremy had raped her twice in December 1997, telling the magazine that Jeremy "doesn't hear no."

Jeremy denied the allegations at the time, telling the magazine all claims against him were "pure lies or buyers remorse." He added, "I have never and would never rape anyone. ... I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this."

He continued that he had never been charged with a crime in relation to these allegations, adding, "I have been heartbroken over these allegations. Not because it affects me or my business, I can take that, but because they are lies and there are actual women and men out there Who have been victims of serious sexual assault, and so on, that are trying to get their voices heard."