Rod Stewart Just Turned 76, Fans Salute the Beloved Singer

Rod Stewart turned 76 on Sunday, and fans showered him with love on social media. Stewart became a worldwide rock 'n roll sensation in the 1960s and 1970s, and his legacy endures to this day. As one of the biggest-selling music artists of all time, it's no surprise that his birthday preoccupied fans on Twitter.

Stewart was born on Jan. 10, 1945, making Sunday his 76th birthday. The aging rocker continues to record new music to this day, though he has certainly sold enough records and played enough concerts for a lifetime. His most recent studio album, Blood Red Roses, was released in September of 2018, and since then he has collaborated with other musicians and recorded some covers as well.

For most fans, however, Stewart's birthday was an occasion for reflection on how his work and his performances have impacted them over the years. Many have half a century of memories relating to his music at this point, and others posted recent photos and videos from his concerts.

Stewart is also an icon of the U.K. — specifically Scotland. Some praised him for continuing to represent his homeland favorable to the world, at times when the music industry seems more and more concentrated in small places. Here is a look at how fans celebrated Stewart on Sunday.