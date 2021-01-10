Rod Stewart Just Turned 76, Fans Salute the Beloved Singer
Rod Stewart turned 76 on Sunday, and fans showered him with love on social media. Stewart became a worldwide rock 'n roll sensation in the 1960s and 1970s, and his legacy endures to this day. As one of the biggest-selling music artists of all time, it's no surprise that his birthday preoccupied fans on Twitter.
Stewart was born on Jan. 10, 1945, making Sunday his 76th birthday. The aging rocker continues to record new music to this day, though he has certainly sold enough records and played enough concerts for a lifetime. His most recent studio album, Blood Red Roses, was released in September of 2018, and since then he has collaborated with other musicians and recorded some covers as well.
Happy Birthday 🎈 #RodStewart 🎈 pic.twitter.com/KQhJzLzpZ6— cheese shop tom (@cheeseshoptom) January 10, 2021
For most fans, however, Stewart's birthday was an occasion for reflection on how his work and his performances have impacted them over the years. Many have half a century of memories relating to his music at this point, and others posted recent photos and videos from his concerts.
Stewart is also an icon of the U.K. — specifically Scotland. Some praised him for continuing to represent his homeland favorable to the world, at times when the music industry seems more and more concentrated in small places. Here is a look at how fans celebrated Stewart on Sunday.
Wishes
Sir Rod ~ I wish you the most amazing birthday you could ever hope for! For all the love & happiness you have given us through the years, you deserve a birthday filled with all the same. I know Penny will see that you have it all! 🎁🎉— Sher Piper (@SherPiper1) January 10, 2021
Forever Young
He's in our heart, he's forever young, he's 76 today! Happy Birthday, Sir Rod Stewart. pic.twitter.com/1cWBqjOJEc— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 10, 2021
Soccer
One of the greatest footballers of all time... and @Pele 😉
Happy Birthday Sir Rod 🥳
📸 Steve Morley/Redferns pic.twitter.com/5svzSqf2mS— 📘 𝕋𝕙𝕖 ℝ𝕠𝕥𝕙𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕤 𝕐𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕤 (@RothmansYears) January 10, 2021
Photos
Happy birthday to the fabulous Sir Rod Stewart great memory of interviewing him at the Duke of Essex polo match with the lovely Penny have a brilliant day! 🥂 Loving the You’re In My Heart album @rodstewart pic.twitter.com/KM2gZBiXg9— Vicki Michelle MBE (@vickimichelle) January 10, 2021
Concerts
A big Happy Birthday to Mr.@rodstewart. One of the best concerts I've ever been to was one of his shows. pic.twitter.com/XWHPOP2ulK— quarantine chris (@chrisgarrison7) January 10, 2021
🎂Happy Birthdey 🎉— Zlatan Leko (@ZlatanLeko) January 10, 2021
🥂Sir Rod Stewart
⛵🌅🎤 Croatia 🎈🎈@rodstewart pic.twitter.com/oVqyUx6nkS
Shared Birthday
Happy birthday Teddy. The best people have birthdays today - me and my twin sister @LMcAtackney birthday is today (and @rodstewart) we are huge fans of yours Marian. Xx pic.twitter.com/6B9wzU0AHr— Julie Fleming (@Julesf1) January 10, 2021
Rock History
On this day in 1945, Rod Stewart is born in London, England. He joins the Jeff Beck Group from 1967-69 and The Faces from 1969-75. pic.twitter.com/z8EF1dHPld— Monsters Of Rock® (@MonstersOfRock) January 10, 2021
Happy 76th birthday to Rod Stewart, born on this day in 1945.
Here's 'Handbags And Gladrags' by Rod, released by Mercury in 1970. pic.twitter.com/VS8lFvXn1J— Art Of The 45 (@7inchart) January 10, 2021