Rod Stewart’s Ex Claims He Used to ‘Like to Wear’ Her Underwear

43 years later, actress Britt Ekland is admitting a few things about her famous ex, Rod Stewart, that are shocking the public. Ekland was asked a few things about her two-year relationship with the singer but what she’s confessing may come as a surprise to some of his beloved fans. The actress revealed that Stewart not only liked to wear her “knickers” but also made her pay rent when they were together. Despite what fans thought at the time, that maybe she was being spoiled to the rich and famous life, to their surprise, she claims she actually paid for most everything she had all by herself.

“But I always worked,” she explained to the Mail On Sunday‘s Event magazine when asked why she appeared to put men before her work. “I paid my way. I was never a kept woman. [Peter] Sellers gave me a Harrods card but I never used it for anything other than essentials.”

She continued to explain, “People thought he bought me Chanel suits but I bought copies of Chanels with my own money.”

When specifically asked about Stewart, she claimed he gave her “nothing.” The hit-maker was also said to have charged her for rent during their relationship. “I had to pay $100 a month board and lodging when I was living with him. I would go shopping with him and watch him buy clothes from Yves Saint Laurent but nothing for me,” the 77-year-old explained. She also shared that while he bought her nothing, he did like wearing parts of her clothing.

“He did used to like to wear my underwear though,” Ekland explained. “He would wear these baggy satin trousers and needed little satin pants. Rod would wear my knickers. He liked them.”

She wasn’t the only one to claim Stewart was selective with his money. Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood even said that Stewart was “tight as two coats of paint” with his cash.

Stewart is now married to Penny Lancaster, and isn’t the only ex Ekland has discussed publicly. She’s also given details about her relationship with British actor Peter Sellers, who shared a 17-year age difference with her. The two married in 1964 after only 10 days of courtship. However, they divorced four years later following a rocky marriage amid Seller’s manic depression. During an episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, she said, “What was I thinking? That is what I should have asked myself. I just fell madly in love with him. He was very suave and sophisticated. The age gap did not bother me.”