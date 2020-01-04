Rod Stewart and Son Sean Charged With Criminal Battery After New Year’s Eve Fight

Rock legend Rod Stewart and his oldest son, Sean, were arrested after an altercation on New Year’s Eve. While in Palm Beach, FL over the holiday, the father and son were charged with simple battery by local police, per a probable cause affidavit that was obtained by People. According to the police report, the pair were trying to get into a private event at The Breakers resort but were denied entry.

Stewart and his son were with a larger group of people. After they were refused entrance, the two became “agitated” over the situation. “The group began to get loud and cause a scene, and refused to follow … instructions to leave,” read the affidavit. After things continued to escalate, Sean Stewart shoved someone who was thought to be a security guard for the event. Rod Stewart then delivered a punch to the same individual in the “left ribcage area.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the report, the senior Stewart apologized for his actions shortly afterward.

“It was a brief misunderstanding and neither Rod nor Sean were detained,” said a source familiar with knowledge of the situation. “Apologies were exchanged and there were no injuries.”

However, another source, who was in attendance, compared the group to “a frat party,” and said they’d been “loud and disruptive all night.”

Both of the Stewarts are scheduled to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on Feb. 5.

While it appears that the former Faces frontman got a little riled up on New Year’s Eve, he recently opened up about his quiet struggle with prostate cancer. Though he’d been diagnosed some years earlier, Stewart hid the news from the public, and only addressed it this past last fall.

“Two years ago, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, Stewart confessed. “No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.”

The admission came as he was set to perform at a fundraiser for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation charity in Surrey, England in September. When he was on stage, he encouraged attendees to get regular checkups.

“Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor. Finger up the bum, no harm done,” Stewart quipped to the crowd.