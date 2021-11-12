Rob Kardashian Shares Photo With Daughter Dream at Her 5th Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian celebrated daughter Dream’s fifth birthday with a luxurious Barbie-themed birthday party. The notably private Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posed with his little girl, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, for a photo shared to Instagram Thursday. In the photo, Dream sits on her dad’s shoulders as they stand beneath a giant balloon banner wishing the birthday girl a happy day.

“Barbie party yay,” Rob captioned the photo simply. Sister Khloé Kardashian also shared photos from the party on her Instagram, showing off a life-sized Barbie box that allowed the partygoers to pose like the iconic doll. “Dreamy Dream is 5 living in a Barbie World,” Dream’s aunt captioned the photos.

Rob has withdrawn almost completely from the spotlight since his tumultuous split from Chyna in 2017, but has been making more appearances with his family since the end of their E! reality show. Last month, he joined sisters Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for dinner, posing with Khloé for an Instagram photo shared by Kim. “Dinner with my fave couples,” the KKW Beauty founder captioned the shot.

Earlier this year, Khloé told Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that Rob needed to take time to himself outside of the public eye but was doing well. “I think he just needed a break,” she explained. “I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it’s not so much about physical appearance, it’s a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels.”

“And I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has, like, the most incredible heart and personality,” the Good American co-founder continued. “And I think he’s just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes.”

Rob and Chyna have gone back and forth in court since their split with allegations of abuse on both sides. Chyna sued the Kardashian family in 2017 claiming the famous family worked with E! to cancel her show and lied about her allegedly attacking Rob in December 2016, and the lawsuit is ongoing.