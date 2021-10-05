Rob Kardashian Seen in Rare Photo During Family Night Out

Rob Kardashian dined out with his sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Monday, making a rare appearance on social media while reuniting with his family. Kim shared photos of the night out on Instagram, with Rob wrapping his arm around big sister Khloé in one shot and Kourtney cuddling up to boyfriend Travis Barker in another.

Kim jokingly captioned the photos, “Dinner with my fave couples,” with Khloé tagging her little brother in the comments and writing, “FOEVA.” Barker, meanwhile, left a black heart emoji, and family friend Stephanie Shepherd tagged Rob with several exclamation points. Rob is the most private of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and rarely seen on Instagram, but fans were quick to note his healthy appearance. “I enjoy seeing Rob out and looking great,” one person wrote, as another follower commented, “Rob looks great! Love to see it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this year, Khloé told Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that her little brother needed to take time to himself outside of the spotlight but was doing well. “I think he just needed a break,” she explained. “I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it’s not so much about physical appearance, it’s a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels.”

“And I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has, like, the most incredible heart and personality,” Khloé continued. “And I think he’s just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes.”

Rob’s tumultuous relationship with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna has played out largely in court after their 2017 split. The two, who share 4-year-old daughter Dream, have gone back and forth with allegations of abuse, and Chyna even sued the Kardashian family in 2017 claiming the famous family worked with E! to cancel her show and lied about her allegedly attacking Rob in December 2016. The lawsuit, which accuses the Kardashian family of “defamation and intentional interference with contract or prospective economic advantage,” is ongoing.