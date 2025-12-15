Rob and Michele Reiner’s Son Nick Reiner in Custody Following Their Murders

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, has been taken into custody following their shocking deaths Sunday.

After the legendary director and his wife were killed in their Los Angeles home, Nick was taken into custody and is being held on $4 million bail, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department records obtained by PEOPLE Monday.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department was called for medical aid to the Reiners’ Brentwood home at about 3:30 p.m., where they found the couple dead.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: Director Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner attend AOL Build Presents: “Being Charlie” at AOL Studios In New York on May 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images)

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the Reiner family said in a statement at the time.

Rob, who is the son of famous writer Carl Reiner, appeared on All in the Family before going on to direct numerous classics, including Stand by Me, This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally…, The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men.

Rob and Michele met during production on When Harry Met Sally and married in 1989. They would go on to welcome three children together. Rob was previously married to Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981.

Following Rob and Michele’s deaths, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass mourned the “devastating loss for our city and our country” in a statement.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer attend the premiere of ‘The Magic of Belle Isle’ at the Directors Guild of America on June 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: David Livingston / Getty Images)

“Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice,” Bass added.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also addressed Reiner’s death, saying he was “heartbroken by the tragic loss.”

“His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others – and encouraging us to dream bigger,” Newsom said in a statement. “Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity.”