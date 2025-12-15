Rob and Michele Reiner’s Son Nick Named as Their Killer in ‘PEOPLE’ Report

Earlier today, Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their home. Reportedly, authorities observed lacerations consistent with knife wounds on their bodies.

Now, a new report from PEOPLE editor Greg Hanlon claims their 32-year-old son Nick was responsible for their death. The IAC-backed publication plainly stated the allegation citing “multiple” unnamed sources. Hanlon also reported that Rob and Michelle’s bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy.

According to the outlet, Nick Reiner has had a lifelong struggle with drug addiction, which eventually progressed to a point where he became homeless in his teens. He wrote a screenplay based on his experiences with addiction called Being Charlie, which his father eventually directed in 2015.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: (L-R) Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner discuss “Being Charlie” AOL Studios In New York on May 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Adela Loconte/WireImage)

Actor-director Rob Reiner is one of Hollywood’s most beloved figures, thanks to his involvement in several of the greatest movies of all time. Reiner directed classics like Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, and A Few Good Men. He also appeared on-screen in movies like Sleepless in Seattle and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Even at 78, Reiner was still acting and making movies. He played business consultant Albert Schnur in the most recent season of FX’s award-winning comedy-drama The Bear, and directed, wrote, produced, and starred in a sequel film to his directorial debut Spinal Tap earlier this year.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer attend the premiere of ‘The Magic of Belle Isle’ at the Directors Guild of America on June 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: David Livingston / Getty Images)

He met Michele Singer while directing When Harry Met Sally, and his love for her convinced him to change the ending to ensure the main characters ended up together. They eventually married in 1989 and had three kids: Nick, Jake, and Romy. Reiner also has one child from his previous marriage to fellow actor-director Penny Marshall, and their daughter Tracy Reiner ended up becoming a well-known actress as well.