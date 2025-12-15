Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Confirmed Dead Amidst Homicide Investigation, Report Says

Actor-director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles area mansion, TMZ says.

The news comes after initial media reports surfaced on Sunday of authorities discovering two deceased people at the couple’s home. Law enforcement did not release names at that time. However, on Sunday night after the initial reports surfaced, TMZ’s unnamed law enforcement sources confirmed that Reiner and Singer Reiner are the deceased in the case.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer attend the premiere of ‘The Magic of Belle Isle’ at the Directors Guild of America on June 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: David Livingston / Getty Images)

Authorities reportedly observed lacerations from a knife on the bodies, per an unnamed TMZ source. As a result, the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the deaths as homicides. No suspects or persons of interest have been named publicly as of press time.

Reiner is well-known for both acting in and directing some of the best movies of all time. He rose to fame for his performance as Mike “Meathead” Stivic on the classic CBS sitcom All in the Family, for which he won two Emmy Awards.

He made his debut as a director with the classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap about a fictional heavy metal band in 1984. Afterwards, he went on to direct several beloved movies, like Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally… and the Best Picture-nominated A Few Good Men.

Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the screening of ‘Misery’ during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

As an actor, he appeared in films like Sleepless in Seattle, The First Wives Club, Primary Colors and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Reiner met his wife Michele Singer while directing When Harry Met Sally…, and they married in 1989. They had two sons, Jake and Nick, and a daughter, Romy.

Previously, Reiner was married to fellow actor-director Penny Marshall in 1971. At the time, he adopted her daughter Tracy, who went on to become a well-known actress as Tracy Reiner. Rob Reiner and Marshall divorced in 1981.