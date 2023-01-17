Lisa Marie Presley Had Family History of Heart Disease

Lisa Marie Presley's death remains a bit of a mystery to the public, but a new report details her family's history of heart disease. The singer was reportedly hospitalized for cardiac arrest prior to her passing. This is similar to how her father, Elvis Presley, died at the age of 42.

The music icon was pronounced dead in 1977 after suffering cardiac arrhythmia with ventricular fibrillation, PEOPLE notes. Elvis had also been living with an enlarged heart, clogged coronary arteries, and high blood pressure. His opiate addiction is also said to have been a contributing factor. Additionally, Elvis' mother Gladys Love Presley died of heart failure in 1958, at just 46 years old. Lisa Marie's grandfather, Vernon Presley, died of cardiac arrest in 1979. He was 63.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. No official cause of death has been reported, Presley was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Following the tragic news, many have come out to publicly mourn Presley's passing. "Got home late from seeing a show to hear the tragic news about Lisa Marie Presley," tweeted Sean Lennon. "I had only met her a few times briefly. But I have to admit I felt a kinship with her. Not many people know what it's like. I know she was a special person. My heart aches for Priscilla."

"I'm saddened to hear the news of Lisa Marie's passing," added Taryll Jackson, nephew of Presley's late ex-husband Micahel Jackson. "My Uncle would always tell my brothers and I that she often asked about us and to say hello for her. She was always so kind to the three of us. Sending love to her family. RIP."

"I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley," wrote Leah Remini. "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers." Presley is being laid to rest at Graceland, her father's iconic Memphis, Tennessee home.