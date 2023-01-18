Lisa Marie Presley's Official Cause of Death Deferred

Lisa Marie Presley's official cause of death has been listed as "deferred." In a statement issued to CNN, L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokesperson Sarah Ardalani explained, "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred." Ardalani added, "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. The musician was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Notably, Presley was reportedly hospitalized for cardiac arrest prior to her passing, which is similar to how her father, Elvis Presley, died at the age of 42. The music icon was pronounced dead in 1977 after suffering cardiac arrhythmia with ventricular fibrillation, PEOPLE noted. Elvis had also been living with an enlarged heart, clogged coronary arteries, and high blood pressure. His opiate addiction is also said to have been a contributing factor. Additionally, Elvis' mother Gladys Love Presley died of heart failure in 1958, at just 46 years old. Lisa Marie's grandfather, Vernon Presley, died of cardiac arrest in 1979. He was 63.

Following Presley's death, it has been reported that Graceland, the Presley family home, will go to the late musician's daughters. According to Entertainment Tonight, 33-year-old Riley Keough and her 14-year-old twin half-sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, will inherit the estate founded by their late grandfather. Keough is Presley's daughter with her first husband Danny Keough, and she shared the twins with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood.

Additionally, Graceland will also be Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place. Deadline previously reported that Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the iconic home of her late father in Memphis, Tennessee. The outlet noted that she was to be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.