Riley Keough and Her Husband Confirm They Have a Daughter Together

Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, welcomed a daughter. Smith-Petersen let the news slip during the public memorial for Keough's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, at Graceland Sunday morning. The stuntman read a message Keough, 33, wrote for the memorial. Keough sat in the front row during the service.

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Smith-Petersen read, reports PEOPLE. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."

Keough's representative confirmed to PEOPLE and Page Six that the Mad Max: Fury Road star is a mom. However, her rep shared no other details, including the child's name. The baby was born at some point in 2022, her rep said.

Smith-Petersen and Keough met while making Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012. They started dating the following year and announced their engagement in 2014. They married in February 2015 in Nepal, then had a ceremony closer to home in Napa Valley, California days later. Smith-Petersen is an Australian stuntman who recently worked on The Suicide Squad, The Forever Purge, and Triple Frontier.

Keough's mother died on Jan. 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home. She was rushed to West Hills Hospital, where she died hours later. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. She was buried at Graceland, beside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. Keough has two younger sisters, 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper, whom Presley shared with her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood. Keough shared a childhood photo with her mom on Jan. 20, adding only a heart emoji.

Keough's next big project is Daisy Jones & The Six, an Amazon Prime Video limited series based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. She plays the lead singer of a 1970s rock band that experiences highs and lows throughout the decade. Camila Morrone, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, and Tom Wright also star. The first episode will be released on March 3.