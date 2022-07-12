Riley Keough Pens Tribute to Brother Benjamin on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Riley Keough is paying tribute to her late brother, Benjamin Keough, two years after his death. The

daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, 33, shared memories with her brother to Instagram Tuesday, two years after he died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

"Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you," the Zola actress, 33, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself smiling with her little brother. "It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here." She added, "You are so loved my Ben Ben."

Last year, Riley opened up about her experience mourning the loss of her brother in an interview for The New York Times, describing it as "a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim." The Lodge actress revealed, "The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks."

"It's very complicated for our minds to put that somewhere because it's so outrageous," she added. "If I'm going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn't." Helping her heal from the loss was becoming a trained death doula, a person who assists in the dying process. Death doula training "really what's helped me, being able to put myself in a position of service," Riley shared. "If I can help other people, maybe I can find some way to help myself."

In May 2021, Presley addressed the loss of her son while issuing her approval of the Elvis biopic on social media. "I haven't posted in quite some time because there really isn't much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son," Presley wrote. "Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention any more."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.