Lisa Marie Presley Breaks Year-Long Silence Following Son Benjamin Keough's Death Ahead of 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley broke her year-long silence on social media Saturday by joining her family in praising Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic Elvis. She also opened up about the "hideous grief" that has shattered her life in the almost two years since her son Benjamin Keough's death. Keough died in July 2020 at age 27.

"I haven't posted in quite some time because there really isn't much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son," Presley wrote in her first Instagram message since Feb. 2, 2021. "Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention any more."

Presley, 54, then went on to say she has seen Luhrmann's film twice already and it is "nothing short of spectacular" and "absolutely exquisite." She praised Austin Butler, whom she said "channeled and embodied" her father's "heart and soul beautifully." The Once Upon a Time on Hollywood star's performance was "unprecedented and finally done accurately and respectfully." Presley believes Butler deserves an Oscar for his performance.

Luhrmann also brought "pure love, care, and respect" to the subject matter, Presley wrote. "What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterward, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced," she continued. It also "breaks my heart" that Keough is not here to see it, she wrote.

At the end of her message, Presley shared a message directly to the director. "Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring," Presley wrote. "I know I'm being repetitive, but I don't care, Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way."

Keough died on July 12, 2020, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a suicide. He was Presley's only son. She is also mother to actress Riley Keough, 32, and 13-year-old twins Haper and Finley. Presley shared her first message about Keough's death on Oct. 21, 2020, on what would have been his 28th birthday.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you," Presley wrote in part. "The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same."

Elvis hits theaters on June 24. Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, has also praised the movie. It centers on Presley's relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. Oliva DeJonge also stars as Priscilla, whom Presley was married to from 1967 to 1973.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.