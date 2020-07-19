Reese Witherspoon Sends Heartfelt Message to Riley Keough After Tragic Death of Brother Benjamin

Reese Witherspoon dropped a touching comment amid the wealth of sympathy many famous names sent to Riley Keough following the death of her brother Benjamin. The Mad Max: Fury Road actress posted a heartbreaking slideshow of photos alongside her late brother, prompting a flood of sympathy for Keough, her mother Lisa Marie Presley and the rest of her family.

Sarah Paulson, Rumer Willis and Dakota Fanning were a few of the notable names posting under Keough's post. Witherspoon joined in after the comments started to fly in, handling it with a calming, respectful way. "I'm so so sorry Riley," Witherspoon opens up her message. "My heart is broken for you and your family holding you in my heart."

Keough and Witherspoon are working together on Daisy Jones and the Six at Amazon. The Sweet Home Alabama star is producing the musical drama series, while Keough will star as the titular Jones in a 12-episode series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel about the "rise and fall of a fictional rock band in the 1970s" according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series was announced back in November but has likely become one of the many delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keough is the eldest daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley. While her mother has had her own journey and struggles with fame and marriage, Keough is already a rising star with an interesting resume. The loss of her brother hit hard according to her message on Instagram.

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world," Keough writes. "I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

Benjamin Keough's death was confirmed to be a suicide after the L.A. Medical Examiner's Office completed his initial autopsy. The pain felt by the family comes at a strange time for most, including mother, Lisa Marie Presley. Now comes planning a memorial and funeral amid a pandemic and growing financial woes is added stress that shouldn't be experienced.