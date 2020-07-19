Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Receives Outpour of Support After Memorial Post About Her Brother

Benjamin Keough's death hit fans of Elvis Presley and his family hard after news broke only a week ago. But none were hit harder than mother Lisa Marie Presley and sister Riley Keough. The latter posted a tender tribute to her late sibling on Instagram, releasing some emotions and drawing in the positivity from fans showing sympathy.

As Keough writes in the caption of the touching slideshow of photos, her "mornings are the hardest" and she is still forgetting that her brother is gone. Grief takes many forms and sometimes it all doesn't connect together in the way it does in fiction.

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world," Keough writes. "I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

Keough passed away on July 12 after a reported suicide, later confirmed by the L.A. County medical examiner. Shortly after the news broke, mother Lisa Marie Presley released a statement through her representatives.

"Lisa Marie is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley," the statement read. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Fans of both have reached out since the sad news broke, posting positive thoughts and mourning the death. Scroll down and read some of the more touching responses.