Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Receives Outpour of Support After Memorial Post About Her Brother
Benjamin Keough's death hit fans of Elvis Presley and his family hard after news broke only a week ago. But none were hit harder than mother Lisa Marie Presley and sister Riley Keough. The latter posted a tender tribute to her late sibling on Instagram, releasing some emotions and drawing in the positivity from fans showing sympathy.
As Keough writes in the caption of the touching slideshow of photos, her "mornings are the hardest" and she is still forgetting that her brother is gone. Grief takes many forms and sometimes it all doesn't connect together in the way it does in fiction.
"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world," Keough writes. "I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."
View this post on Instagram
Keough passed away on July 12 after a reported suicide, later confirmed by the L.A. County medical examiner. Shortly after the news broke, mother Lisa Marie Presley released a statement through her representatives.
"Lisa Marie is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley," the statement read. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."
Fans of both have reached out since the sad news broke, posting positive thoughts and mourning the death. Scroll down and read some of the more touching responses.
"My everything has been shakin. True love never dies. Our sweet angel Ben is the Truth and he is Love and he is alive in all dimensions and all around us and in all things beautiful forever. Ben is the eternal one and always will B. He sees and hears all things and is available for you eternally," former bandmate Greg Cipes wrote in the comments. "God is present in his name, his fame, his entourage, his past times and his image. You are Ben. I love you Riley mama."
"So deeply sorry for this loss. Sending you strength," American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson added.prevnext
"I'm so so sorry. Sending you love may he rest easy," singer Crystal Kay wrote.
"Sending you all of the strength and all of the love and healing. I am so so sorry," stylist Ilaria Urbinati added.prevnext
"Biggest hardest hug to you Riley!!! You have made me cry again! Love you Miss just like I loved and LOVE Ben!" boxer Victor Ortiz added.
"So sorry Riley. One moment at a time. Sending you all the love," Dakota Fanning commented.prevnext
"Sending you so much love," Rumer Willis wrote.
"My condolences to you and your family. Sending you love and light," another fan wrote.prevnext
"I’ve been thinking of you so much. I’m so sorry Riley. Your words of him are beautiful, he seemed like such a special person," Teresa Palmer wrote.prevnext
"Truly truly very heartbreaking. My heart goes out to you. I can feel your pain. Losing a baby brother is liking losing your soul. Oh...your mom. I cannot imagine what your mom must be going through. The pain eases with time but never fully heals. I pray that god give you all strength to go through this tragedy. I wish no one ever goes through this pain. Hold those tears. I still cannot believe what he did this. Poor soul. He must be in so much pain that he felt ending his life was the only way out. Wish were there to stop him. But he will always remain inside you. He is a part of you. Hope you give birth to a baby boy. My premonition says he will return again soon," another fan dropped in under the post.
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.prev