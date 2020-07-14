Elvis Presley Fans Heartbroken Over Benjamin Keough's Official Cause of Death

Benjamin Keough's official cause of death has been ruled as a suicide, and Elvis Presley fans are heartbroken over the news. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed to the outlet that Keough's death was caused by an intraoral shotgun wound. He was 27 years old at the time of his death.

Keough is the son of Lisa Marie Presley, making him the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. He died in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, and following his tragic death his mother's reps issued a statement on her behalf. "Lisa Marie is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley," the statement read. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life." Keough's death has shaken many fans of the famous family, and they are expressing their sorrow on social media. Scroll down to see what heartbroken fans are sharing.